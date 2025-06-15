10,063 Shares in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $100,000.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $6.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $23.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KURA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

