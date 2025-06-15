10,837 Shares in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,837 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,827,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,028,000 after buying an additional 329,915 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,507,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,774,000 after acquiring an additional 134,924 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,213,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,125,000 after acquiring an additional 683,777 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,088,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,595,000 after acquiring an additional 567,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,062,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,841,000 after purchasing an additional 149,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial decreased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

IRDM opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.83.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.78 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

