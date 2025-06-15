13,746 Shares in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Get National Bank alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 503.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 815.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Stock Performance

NYSE NBHC opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.29.

National Bank Increases Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). National Bank had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NBHC shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on National Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on National Bank from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NBHC

National Bank Profile

(Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.