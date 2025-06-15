1,481 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional purchased a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 9.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Terra Alpha Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 4.7% in the first quarter. Terra Alpha Investments LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 6.6% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 765.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 73,170 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,916.16. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AWK

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $141.26 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.74 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.47 and a 200-day moving average of $135.81.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.29%.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.