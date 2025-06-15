23,811 Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.00 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.