2,476 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Crown Castle by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 265,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after buying an additional 70,560 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 18,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCI opened at $98.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.87. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $120.92.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.50%.

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.71.

In related news, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,762,542.98. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $384,192.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,465 shares in the company, valued at $689,944.80. This represents a 35.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,752 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

