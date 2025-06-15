3,335 Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 136,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $223,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,497.72. This represents a 54.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $583,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,392 shares of company stock worth $4,898,101 in the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $73.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.98. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Stories

