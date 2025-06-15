805 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional purchased a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Humana by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $234.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.65. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.45 and a 1 year high of $406.46.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Humana from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price target for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.24.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

