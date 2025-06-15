8,149 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

Lincoln National Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of LNC opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average is $33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.57%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,429,929.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,463.56. This represents a 22.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $333,482.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,393.30. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

