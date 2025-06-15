8,368 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,363,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mosaic by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,507,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,041,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,382,000 after buying an additional 2,151,426 shares during the period. Criteria Caixa S.A.U. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,231,000. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,948.58. The trade was a 12.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MOS opened at $35.72 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.86%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

