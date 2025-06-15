934 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of HLT stock opened at $243.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.08 and a 200 day moving average of $243.61. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.04 and a 52 week high of $275.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.23%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down previously from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.56.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

