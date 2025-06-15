American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Position Reduced by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 227,994 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the airline’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Redburn Partners upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.68.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.10. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

