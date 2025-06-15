ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,618 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 196,999 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 842.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 163.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ANIP opened at $62.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.75 and a beta of 0.55. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $197.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $27,584.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,799.20. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Mutz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,487,312.65. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,281 shares of company stock worth $322,306 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.