Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 6,381 Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.30% of Enlight Renewable Energy worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,901,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,910,000 after purchasing an additional 229,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,158,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,926,000 after acquiring an additional 35,555 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,254,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,634,000 after acquiring an additional 372,403 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 504,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 27,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 425,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENLT opened at $18.73 on Friday. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $20.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Enlight Renewable Energy ( NASDAQ:ENLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Enlight Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

