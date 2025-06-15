Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 155,427 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,427 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.53% of Coursera worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Coursera alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Coursera by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coursera by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 68,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 29,412 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 156,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $52,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,633.20. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amanda Clark sold 9,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $79,152.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,659.04. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,770 shares of company stock valued at $211,087. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coursera from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coursera

Coursera Trading Down 2.5%

Coursera stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.38. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $179.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.60 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coursera Profile

(Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.