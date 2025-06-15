Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123,870 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Graco were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Graco by 26,738.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,841,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,255,000 after buying an additional 1,835,053 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Graco by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,929,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,676,000 after buying an additional 518,462 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,147,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,709,000 after buying an additional 495,293 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,497,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,196,000 after buying an additional 486,277 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GGG opened at $83.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average of $84.13. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $92.86.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Graco had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $528.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

In other Graco news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $309,393.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,049.60. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

