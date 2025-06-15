Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 86.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184,611 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,455,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,425,434,000 after buying an additional 90,618 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,436,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,968,000 after buying an additional 1,009,966 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,678,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,602,000 after buying an additional 205,382 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,407,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,323,000 after buying an additional 291,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,701,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.0%

GWRE stock opened at $253.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 703.25, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.75 and its 200 day moving average is $197.27. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $131.82 and a one year high of $263.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWRE. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, President John P. Mullen sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total transaction of $1,158,431.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 166,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,504,565.30. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $259,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,538,081.90. The trade was a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,671 shares of company stock valued at $5,592,148 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

