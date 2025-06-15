Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92,446 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.32% of Century Aluminum worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 13.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 12.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 411,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $2,197,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $535,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $633.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

CENX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

