Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $6.87 Million Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 819,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,267 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5,975.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Straightline Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6%

AMRX opened at $7.75 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 346.26%. The business had revenue of $695.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

