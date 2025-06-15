Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $7.41 Million Stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 413,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,999 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 859.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TVTX. Bank of America lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright upgraded Travere Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Shares of TVTX opened at $14.50 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,636.87% and a negative net margin of 137.90%. The company had revenue of $81.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.76) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $37,553.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,302.30. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 18,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $398,350.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,823,591.65. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,527 shares of company stock worth $473,814. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

