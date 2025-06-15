Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $7.52 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,781 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $7,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $95.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $93.93 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.66.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.06. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $119.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $594,902.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,390.44. This represents a 36.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,825 shares in the company, valued at $367,544.25. This trade represents a 37.84% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

