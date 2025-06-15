Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $8.85 Million Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,242 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $8,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 246.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 55.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on FHI shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen cut Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

FHI opened at $42.18 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $43.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $423.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $255,241.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 316,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,355,430.20. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

