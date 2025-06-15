Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 284,183 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.20% of Qualys worth $9,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Qualys by 49.6% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 246.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 118,250.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 845 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $118,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,075 shares in the company, valued at $14,006,497. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 540 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total transaction of $63,644.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,603,502.18. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,181,068 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $138.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.61 and a 12 month high of $170.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QLYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

