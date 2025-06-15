Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,131 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Gen Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gen Digital in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 41.7% in the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 15.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Gen Digital by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEN opened at $29.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Gen Digital Inc. has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $31.72.

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 58.83% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Gen Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.08%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gen Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

In other Gen Digital news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $910,138.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,573.60. This trade represents a 47.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

