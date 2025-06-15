Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 41,361 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1,320.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,361 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hershey alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.84.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $5,018,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,134,739.20. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $153,025.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,387.34. This trade represents a 24.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $169.06 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $208.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.67.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.