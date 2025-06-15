Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 119.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,097 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,659,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,800,000 after buying an additional 667,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,319,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,072,000 after buying an additional 197,773 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,654,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,851,000 after buying an additional 128,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,839,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,193,000 after buying an additional 57,621 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 382.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,547,000 after buying an additional 2,548,779 shares during the period.

Dayforce Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of NYSE:DAY opened at $56.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.41 and its 200 day moving average is $63.77. Dayforce Inc has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $82.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAY. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dayforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dayforce from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dayforce from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dayforce from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dayforce

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $108,522.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,423.68. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,691 shares in the company, valued at $5,935,606.56. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.