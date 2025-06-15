Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,673 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 117,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 65,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in UBS Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in UBS Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 85,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

UBS opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $35.84.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

