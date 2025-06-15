Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 191,757 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 79,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADMA Biologics

In other news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 478,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,190,314.14. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 20,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $419,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,636.80. This represents a 17.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $814,936. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

ADMA Biologics Stock Down 3.7%

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $20.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 7.09. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.40 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

