Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,083 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.12% of Blueprint Medicines worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered Blueprint Medicines to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Citizens Jmp lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $283,813.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,434.72. This represents a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $505,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,830,158.20. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,574 shares of company stock worth $1,465,528 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $127.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.03. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -118.48 and a beta of 0.84. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $73.04 and a 12-month high of $128.34.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $149.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.31 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

