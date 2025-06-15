Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 134,220 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 72.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,124 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 134,220 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,630,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $852,032,000 after acquiring an additional 67,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.56.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $134.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.08 and a beta of 0.73. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.09 and a twelve month high of $218.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.37.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $181.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.57 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.