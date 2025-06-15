Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 22,560 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,560 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $685,355,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $294,785,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 29,760.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,048,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,188 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,964,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,186,000 after purchasing an additional 784,741 shares during the period. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $137,260,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE VEEV opened at $281.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.35. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.41 and a 1-year high of $291.69.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 25.07%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $841,734.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,565. The trade was a 41.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,701.60. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,179 in the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VEEV. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.