Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 226,185 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 246,229 shares of the company's stock after selling 226,185 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 477.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $578,457.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 79,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,328. This represents a 18.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LiveRamp from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.67.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $31.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,124.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.08.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $188.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.41 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.01%. LiveRamp's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

