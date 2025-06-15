Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 32,972 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,972 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.28% of MYR Group worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MYR Group by 697.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 85.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $163.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $168.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 1.17.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $833.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

MYRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MYR Group from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MYR Group from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MYR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

