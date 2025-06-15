Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 339,165 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 339,165 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of Enphase Energy worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 318.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $185,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,598,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,099,559.60. The trade was a 0.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 61.62 and a beta of 1.70. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $130.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $84.00 price objective on Enphase Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

