Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 606 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 753.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of MDT opened at $87.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average of $86.26. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25. The firm has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.