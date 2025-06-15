AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,883 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

AT&T Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $202.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $29.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

