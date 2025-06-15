Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,747 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 63,253 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 513,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after acquiring an additional 142,753 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,081,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.55. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

Bath & Body Works announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler set a $39.00 price objective on Bath & Body Works and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

