BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 30,780,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 36,593,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBAI shares. Northland Securities cut shares of BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Northland Capmk cut shares of BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBAI

BigBear.ai Trading Down 3.0%

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.35%. The business had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

In other news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 293,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,817.87. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Peffer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 634,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,273.20. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,219 shares of company stock valued at $752,605. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.