Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) has received a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BYDGF shares. Stephens started coverage on Boyd Group Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Boyd Group Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

BYDGF stock opened at $153.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.61 and a beta of 0.71. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of $136.81 and a 52-week high of $198.55.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $778.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.70 million. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 1.35%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

