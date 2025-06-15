Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 519,109 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 359,608 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 920.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,855,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BRKL opened at $10.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $911.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.38 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 10.51%. Research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

