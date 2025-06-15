Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,173 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Celanese worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Celanese alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 340.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 20,913 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 166.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,144 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 30.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $1,581,000. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $92.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.18 per share, with a total value of $77,174.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 15,468 shares in the company, valued at $807,120.24. This represents a 10.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE CE opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.37. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $147.86.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.79%.

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.