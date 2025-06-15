Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,371,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795,306 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.69% of Community Health Systems worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,200,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,039 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 308,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $446.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CYH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

