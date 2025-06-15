Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stake Trimmed by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,753 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 2.04% of Cryoport worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cryoport by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 52,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 51,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $352,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,411.24. The trade was a 36.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 4,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $29,059.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 765,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,359.71. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,152 shares of company stock valued at $627,706. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $334.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.19 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 70.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cryoport from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Cryoport from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

