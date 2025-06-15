CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 1.3% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 68,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.
CSX Trading Down 0.8%
CSX opened at $32.12 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.24.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CSX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 31.14%.
CSX Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
