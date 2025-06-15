CX Institutional Acquires 4,330 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,960 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Halliburton from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.58.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 26.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

