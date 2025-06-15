CX Institutional Acquires New Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after purchasing an additional 58,966 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.10. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.2097 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

