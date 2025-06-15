CX Institutional Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSPM. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period.

Shares of RSPM opened at $32.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.46. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $168.12 million, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.05.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

