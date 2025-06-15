CX Institutional Acquires Shares of 1,005 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 136.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 234,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,569,000 after acquiring an additional 135,584 shares during the period. Terra Alpha Investments LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 29.7% in the first quarter. Terra Alpha Investments LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 322.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $478,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.50.

WST stock opened at $221.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.43 and a 12-month high of $352.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.24 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

