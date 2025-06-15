CX Institutional Acquires Shares of 3,144 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $423,187,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 348.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,595,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,213,000 after buying an additional 5,122,850 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,465,000 after buying an additional 634,390 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 8,675.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 515,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,193,000 after buying an additional 509,952 shares during the period. Finally, ThornTree Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,612,000.

Insider Activity

In other CarMax news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod bought 1,300 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.49 per share, with a total value of $85,137.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,957.73. This represents a 4.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, May 19th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KMX

CarMax Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $64.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.05. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.