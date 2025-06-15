CX Institutional Acquires Shares of 5,780 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 4,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.04.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.65. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.06%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

